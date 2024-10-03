NEW IN THE SKY: How Breeze airlines is benefitting Lansing neighbors in the air and on the ground

Thursday marks the first inaugural flight for Breeze airlines.

LAN Airport's Director of Marketing, Katherine Japinga told me that Lansing is the first airport in Michigan that the airline is operating out of.

Watch the video for more on the airline and flight details.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new airline is taking flight! I’m your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how a new bird in the sky is benefiting our neighbors in Lansing.

On Thursday, Breeze Airlines is launching its inaugural trip to Florida. The airline offers direct flights from Lansing to both Orlando and Fort Myers at a lower cost, which they say will be a major benefit to Lansing residents.

"Travel is expensive, and when you think about going to a neighboring airport, you have to consider paying for gas and parking. All of those costs can be avoided by flying from Lansing, and on top of that, you get a nice, affordable ticket with Breeze," said Driector of Marketing, Katharine Japinga.

Japinga tells me that each route operates on specific days: Wednesdays and Saturdays to Orlando, and Thursdays and Sundays to Fort Myers. We will be joining the airline for the inaugural flight and will have updated coverage on our website throughout the weekend.

