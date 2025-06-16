ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Paramedics at Clinton Area Ambulance Service Authority are using new technology that could help save lives during cardiac emergencies.



The LifePak 35 offers real-time heart monitoring to detect heart attacks before patients reach the hospital.

Paramedics have used the device in dozens of cardiac arrest situations since it was implemented in February.

Health professionals stress that knowing CPR remains crucial for saving lives in emergency situations.

WATCH: St. Johns paramedics using advanced cardiac monitoring to help save lives

New cardiac monitoring device helps St. Johns paramedics respond to emergencies

As June marks CPR Awareness Month, I visited Clinton Area Ambulance Service Authority to check on how their new cardiac monitoring technology is performing.

The LifePak 35, which FOX 47 first introduced to neighbors in January, allows paramedics to monitor heart activity in real time and detect heart attacks before patients reach the hospital.

"They are phenomenal. They're a huge step forward in technology compared to the old ones," said Eugene Howe, Clinton Area Ambulance Assistant Director.

Howe told me that while paramedics have already used the LifePak 35 in dozens of cardiac arrest situations, he couldn't recall a specific case where it had definitively saved a life yet. However, he believes the technology will make a significant difference in certain scenarios.

"We're seeing more and more of the athletes having sudden cardiac events during play. This is where those are gonna be the biggest difference," Howe said.

Despite these technological advancements, both Howe and fellow paramedic Jeff Carrow emphasized that knowing CPR remains critically important.

"We had a few cases in the last year that I can think of where people knowing CPR was the difference between life and death," Howe said.

Clinton Area Ambulance Service Authority offers CPR classes for neighbors. Howe also recommended the American Red Cross as an excellent resource for finding CPR training. Click here to find CPR classes throughout Mid-Michigan.

Whether through new cardiac monitoring technology or traditional CPR skills, the message from these healthcare professionals is clear: being prepared can save lives.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook

