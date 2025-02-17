Neighbors protest trump administration on Presidents Day

Protestors gathered at the Capitol to oppose the Trump administration, citing concerns over civil rights and policies.

Nadaly Marchi and Tricia Parkhurst shared their reasons for attending, including support for marginalized communities.

A statement from the Ingham County GOP Chair expressed a desire for government reform and a return to the American Dream.

Hey, Mid-Michigan, I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. On Monday, neighbors gathered at the Capitol to protest the Trump administration.

I attended the protest myself and spoke to individuals like Nadaly Marchi and Tricia Parkhurst, who told me exactly why they were there.

"I'm out here to fight and show my opposition to fascism, the rights and civil rights that we are about to have taken away from us, and support those who have already had their civil rights taken from them," said Marchi.

Rights that Parkhurst told me are already infringing on her family.

"I came to support my youngest child, who is trans. I recently overheard that they had changed all of their pronouns on all of their social media and other accounts out of fear of repercussions," said Parkhurst.

I spoke with Parkhurst more and heard that many people had driven over 3 hours to get here. And on Presidents' Day, they were making one thing clear... Listen to this.

"He is not our President!" neighbors shouted.

I also reached out to Ingham County GOP Chair Norm Shinkle for a statement, and he told me:

"We've been waiting a long time for government to self-correct. With the information they are finding about the agencies we have, where it's hard to figure out what they do, we're downsizing, and we are getting back to an American Dream that is possible for everyone."

Of course, not everyone feels that way. On Monday, there was a similar protest in St. Johns that I wasn't able to attend, but they sent a picture and a statement reading, in part:

"We need a president who follows the laws and abides by his oath to the Constitution, not an agent of chaos and a magnet for corruption."

Strong opinions on the Trump administration from both sides of the political aisle.

