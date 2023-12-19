Neighbors make big impact when choosing to shop local

The city of St. Johns thrives on small business

City Manager, Chad Gamble says that shopping local is a big benefit to the community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in downtown St. Johns, where I'm exploring the significant impact of local shopping in the neighborhood.

"We have in the background our downtown, and that's our lifeblood for the city. That's what the city was built around years ago," said St. Johns City Manager, Chad Gamble.

St. Johns is built on small businesses, and shopping at these establishments during the holiday season has a huge impact. Now housing more than 30 small businesses in the city, Gamble says the direct impact is extraordinary.

"Continuing to shop local is really an investment in the city. It invests in all the people who want to continue this thriving downtown. So, it's kind of paying it forward to this community to come downtown and shop local," said Gamble.

Another significant benefit that Gamble mentions is the role these businesses play in providing a tax benefit, which helps support parades, parks, and other events that the people of downtown love.

One business that recently joined the downtown scene says that the community is a big reason they decided to move in.

"It's wonderful to be able to serve my own community. Having graduated from here, my family is here, my kids are here, went to school here. It's really about being a part of the family within the community. So, having people come in our door getting gift certificates or things of that nature, I mean, it's really exciting and nice to know that you can get everything you need in your hometown," said Monica Ladiski, Co-Owner of Lotus Health and Hydration.

While the holiday season is winding down, small businesses in St. Johns still benefit from having folks in their stores.

