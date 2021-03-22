Neighborhood of 100 single-story apartments under construction in DeWitt Township

Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods is building 100 new single-story apartments off of West Clark Road and U.S. Highway 27 in DeWitt Township. The new 16.8-acre neighborhood will be called Redwood DeWitt.

The apartments will each include two bedrooms and two bathrooms, an attached two-car garage and a private entrance with a dedicated street address. They range from 1,326 to 1,709 square feet, with rent starting at $1,674 per month.

The first residents are expected to move in by May.

“In competitive housing markets like we’re seeing in Michigan, renting with Redwood is an attractive option for those who desire the feel of a single-family home without being tied down with a long-term mortgage and the upkeep of home-ownership,” Redwood CEO David Conwill said.

Redwood owns and manages more than 13,000 apartment homes in more than 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina.

DeWitt native Mary Jo Garascia is a real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. She said there is a need for more housing in the greater Lansing market, especially in and around DeWitt.

"It certainly is a sellers' market, and DeWitt...is the top in sales price in the entire greater Lansing area, and, currently, as of this morning, there's only 14 homes currently active on the market," she said.

Some DeWitt residents have mixed feelings about the new development.

"I am concerned with the amount of traffic that this is going to bring to our road," said Cindy Kramer, who lives on Myers Road, not far from the development."People already cut through to get to the neighboring apartments. The speed limit is 55. There are many kids that play right in front of our home and ride their bikes. Adding those apartments are just going to make it worse and unsafe."

According to Redwood Regional Manager Christy Dunn, traffic was, "closely evaluated and addressed with the city during the planning and approval process. The city approved of Redwood’s plans and did not present any issues on their end due to the nature of Redwood’s apartment neighborhoods, which are more like single-family neighborhoods."

Redwood anticipates the development will be complete by the end of the year.

