Neighbors picking up their Mother's Day orders at Sweetie-licious Bakery in DeWitt may not realize their treats are being made with a little extra love - from mothers and daughters working side by side.

Three mother-daughter pairs work together at Sweetie-licious Bakery in DeWitt.

Owner Linda Hundt credits her mother for inspiring her pie-making legacy, now working alongside her own daughter.

The bakery is fulfilling Mother's Day orders while celebrating the family bonds behind every pie.

WATCH: Mother-daughter pairs bring family tradition to DeWitt bakery

Mother-daughter pairs at DeWitt's Sweetie-licious Bakery blend family and tradition this Mother's Day

Three mother-daughter pairs work together behind the scenes and behind the counter every day, pumping out pies for the holiday.

Among them are owner Linda Hundt and general manager Ellie Sutherland.

"We have that mom daughter dynamic all over the place," Sutherland said.

For Hundt, the family connection to baking goes back generations.

"My mom actually, so her grandmother, was a huge influence," Hundt said. "I wouldn't have the pie shop. She was a huge pie baker and when I first started she helped roll pie dough with me."

DeWitt neighbor Jessica Hempel has worked at the bakery for a decade. For the past two years, her daughter Madalyn Hobson has worked alongside her.

"It's pretty fun, it's kind of like I'm still at home, nothing changes. Like I never get away from her now," Hobson said, laughing.

Kylie Timmer and her mom Debra Cooper also work together at the bakery, helping make the holiday special for other moms and daughters.

"Seeing the smiles on the mother's faces when they receive these, it's so fun and great," Timmer said.

Even with awards lining the walls, Hundt made clear what matters most inside the bakery.

"Someday when I'm passed, you'll be able to look at these memories like how special…" Hundt said, pausing to share a hug with her daughter

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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