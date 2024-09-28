MORE HUNTERS: Bath hunting safety course encourages more women to hunt

Hunting and Shooting Coordinator Jen Davis has been teaching women hunters safety tips for years now.

Friday, Davis showed women how to setup a tree stand, use proper rifle techniques, and know how to be safe when in the field.

Video shows sounds from neighbors on why they attended the class.

"Probably the most fun is learning about the different types of firearms," said Student Beatrice Dulan.

A sport where only 10 percent of those involved are women. I’m your Bath neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how one class is getting more women ready to hunt.

"I started to learn on this range, so it's fun to come here every now and then," said Dulan.

Hunting isn't for everyone, but for Beatrice Dulan and the other students who showed up to the safety course on Friday, it's a great way to get their foot in the door.

"For this course, we’re doing a hunter's safety field day, but we’re pairing it with some additional information specifically for women," said Jen Davis, Hunting and Shooting R3 Coordinator.

Jen told me the idea behind this course came from the desire to get more people involved in the sport. Currently, only 10 percent of the hunting population are women.

"It’s part of our nature as human beings to participate in the natural world that way," said Davis.

Jen says a big part of getting out in the field is knowing the safety around equipment, which is why she teaches rifle, tree stand, and general field safety to all of the students.

"As long as you can get over that hump of saying 'I can't do this, it's not for me, it's too difficult, there are too many things to learn,' if you start trying, it will open up a wide array of experiences even beyond hunting."

The entire course was offered for free, helping anyone who wanted to get out in the field. To learn more about future opportunities, click here.

"Know all of the safety rules, and just have fun!" said Dulan.

