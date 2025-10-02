Mid-October named best time to buy a home, experts say

Experts say the best week to buy a home all year is coming up in mid-October, potentially saving Clinton County homebuyers money during this optimal window.

The week of October 12-18 has been identified as the best time to buy a home according to a new report from realtor.com.

Local real estate professionals confirm that mid-October offers less competition for buyers still in the market.

Sellers are typically more motivated during this period, often considering price reductions if their homes haven't sold.

As the leaves begin changing colors across our neighborhoods, marking the start of fall, the season also brings good news for homebuyers in Clinton County.

A new report from Realtor.com names October 12-18 as the best week to buy a home, considering factors including price and inventory.

Local realtor Kari Dickenson agrees with the findings for Clinton County residents.

"It's true. Once you start looking at everything, a lot of my buyers wanted to be in before the school season started. Now that they're in, there's less competition for the buyers that are still out there," Dickenson said.

Buyers like Aly Schuelke, who closed on her St. Johns home in July, said her family is always watching the market for investment properties.

"Given that information now, it might be something worth pursuing sometime relatively soon, knowing that the studies are showing that you could potentially save a little bit of money," Schuelke said.

October is also a critical time for sellers to reassess their strategy if their home hasn't sold.

"If their house is still on the market in mid-October, they need to realize that they probably should talk to their realtor and have a conversation about how to get more eyes on their property. And 9 times out of ten, that is a price reduction," Dickenson said.

Schuelke mentioned she would keep this information in mind when looking for investment property and share it with loved ones who are house hunting.

"With that information, I think that might intrigue them a little bit more to jump on the websites and look a little bit more frequently around this time," Schuelke said.

For those interested in taking advantage of this optimal buying window, Dickenson encourages preparation now to be ready for mid-October.

"Sellers are more motivated now, making it so much better for the buyer," Dickenson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

