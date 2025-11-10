Mid-Michigan sees first snowfall of season as neighbors prepare for winter weather

I'm gearing up for winter weather at Gilbert's Hardware in DeWitt, where I had to pick up a snow brush after Mid-Michigan's first snowfall of the season hit Sunday.

It's been less than two weeks since Halloween, but outside it's already looking like Christmas. Mid-Michigan saw its first snowfall of the season Sunday, and I stopped by my local hardware store to get some gear and see if my neighbors are prepared.

"It makes me wanna drink tea and snuggle under a book," DeWitt neighbor Loren Gardner said.

Gardner says she's no stranger to Michigan winters, but still has a few things to check off her list before the snow really sets in.

"We just need to tune up the snowblower and get some new salt probably," Gardner said.

She's not alone. Sales associate Parker Roberts says the store saw a big rush Sunday from shoppers scrambling to get ready.

"People weren't really ready for the snowfall and seeing that, people just started barging in here for snow shovels," Roberts said.

Both Gardner and Roberts gave me their top tips for a Michigan winter.

"You can't drive like a teenager. You need to give yourself distance for stopping and understand how your breaks are going to react," Gardner said.

"Always preheat your car before you get in it," Roberts said.

The first flakes of the season may have caught some neighbors off guard, but for many it comes as a reminder to gear up for the season ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

