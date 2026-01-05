Michigan's minimum wage increase to $13.73 impacts restaurants across the state

Michigan's minimum wage increased to $13.73 an hour on January 1, up from $12.48, bringing significant changes to restaurants across the state. Tipped workers are also seeing a boost, now earning at least 40% of the minimum wage, up from 38%.

Local restaurant owners say the increase is forcing them to raise pay across entire staffs, not just minimum-wage workers.

While some owners are frustrated, the owner at Bruno’s Bar says customers likely won’t see immediate price increases.

For Dean Mazzolini, the third-generation owner of Bruno's Bar in St. Johns, the wage increase means adjusting pay across his entire staff. The community staple has been serving customers for more than 100 years, dating back to a time before minimum wage even existed.

"Always something, you know? Consumers goes up, this goes up, prices go up," Mazzolini said.

The new wage requirements are forcing restaurant owners to raise wages for all employees, not just those earning minimum wage.

"You have to bring the other one's up a little more, otherwise they feel like they've been here longer and, 'why are the new guys getting paid as much as I am?'" Mazzolini said.

Another local restaurant owner told me he's angry about the changes. And customers are wondering how the wage increases might affect menu prices. For now, Mazzolini doesn't expect immediate price hikes at his establishment.

"I don't think right immediately at least. I don't know maybe in the long-term maybe it will effect it a little more," Mazzolini said.

The wage increases will continue rising under the legislation, reaching $15 an hour in 2027. As restaurants adapt to these changes, Mazzolini says he believes the industry needs to return to traditional work values.

"People have to go back to the old way of thinking I think. As far as, you gotta work harder, and you make more," Mazzolini said.

