Michigan chocolatier ships Valentine's Day sweets worldwide from Bath Township shop

A chocolate shop in Bath Township is shipping sweet treats across the globe this Valentine's season, with orders reaching as far as Japan and Australia.

Park Lake Creamery, owned by chocolatier Konstantin Zsigo, has become a destination for chocolate lovers both locally and internationally. The preparations for the romantic holiday begin in January.

"Oh it's a big honor because you can buy chocolates pretty much anywhere," Zsigo said.

The demand has grown significantly, with Zsigo processing about 100 orders per day during peak Valentine's season. Much of this success stems from his strong social media presence.

"My online presence really began with TikTok. So I have a little over a half a million followers on TikTok," Zsigo said.

The online attention has also drawn more customers to the physical location. East Lansing resident Arthur Feinberg has made purchasing Valentine's chocolates from Park Lake Creamery an annual tradition for the past four years.

"It's for Valentines day, for my wife. I've had chocolate here before. It's really good that's why I come here," Feinberg said.

As Zsigo prepares to move his business to Lansing's Old Town later this year, he remains focused on being part of his customers' special moments.

"To spend the extra money and effort and time to get something ordered in from me from Michigan. I mean, I think that's a really big deal," Zsigo said.

