Michigan Chicken Wing Festival serves up food and community support

The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returned to Lansing's Adado Riverfront Park over the weekend, bringing together food vendors, entertainment and a mission to give back to the community.

The annual festival featured various chicken wing vendors and live entertainment at Adado Riverfront Park.

Proceeds from the event support Lillian's boutique, which provides free essential items to community members.

The festival was founded by a two-time cancer survivor who also runs the Against All Odds Foundation.

I was at Adado Riverfront Park, where the air was filled with the enticing aromas of barbecue and parmesan garlic as the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival made its return to Lansing.

The festival included vendors, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of chicken wings for attendees to enjoy.

"We bring the community together for the experience, a culinary experience. For a weekend of fun with family, friends, live bands," said Shirley Carter-Powell, the festival's founder.

The annual event attracted visitors from across Mid-Michigan and beyond, including James Flanagan from Grand Ledge.

"We just came out to relax a little bit and enjoy the music, and see what kinda eats they had down here. And it's also for a good cause," Flanagan said.

Behind the festival lies a greater purpose. Proceeds support Lillian's, a free boutique at the Lansing Mall that provides essential items like clothes and hygiene products to neighbors at no cost.

"Well the impact has been great. It allowed us over the years to open up the free boutique in the Lansing Mall," Carter-Powell said.

The funds also benefit the Against All Odds Foundation, which Carter-Powell established as a two-time cancer survivor to provide support to others facing similar challenges.

For attendees like Flanagan, supporting such initiatives is meaningful: "It means everything, we're all about giving back to the community. So you know, anything we can do here and there we try to do."

