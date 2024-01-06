Meet the newest 'Saint' of St. Johns

In 2023 John Sirrine was given the award titled 'Saint of the City.

Sirrine has spent his whole life in St. johns and makes it his mission to help those around him

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here in the city of St. Johns which is built on small community, and in this small community is one man named john Sirrine who was just given a big award named saint of the city.

Growing up, John Sirrine and his family immediately called the city of st. johns home.

"When we were kids, we got a bike and we had to be home by dinner time. you know so we'd be all over the place." said Sirrine.

As time went on, his family became more involved with the community. This led to his father receiving a "person of the year" award almost 30 years ago. Now fast forward to 2023, John has taken home a similar award. Being named a saint of the city.

"I'm just so glad that we recognized john this year. John is really a humble leader, and I think this is our opportunity to really showcase those citizens of St. Johns that go the extra mile to really add value to the community and support the community through so many entities and organizations like John has done, really builds community for the city of st. johns." said St. Johns Mayor Scott Dzurka.

John has put in countless hours of volunteer work with the American Legion, the district library, the historical society, arts council, and starting the St. Johns community foundation. All of these contributed to John's nomination and the legacy of his time in St. Johns. Which he say is a major reason he stays in the great community.

"To move, and then try and recreate all of the relationships, if you move some place, my wife and I were to move, we wouldn't know anybody, for the most part. So, how do you recreate those relationships you've had for the past 60 years? you don't get them." said Sirrine.

And John says the most rewarding part of it all...

"I think just the fact that people noticed. It's good to be acknowledged that you're trying to do something."

Notoriety that now makes John Sirrine, Saint John.

