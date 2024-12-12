Meet Bryan Curtis, the new DeWitt City Police Chief

Chief Bryan Curtis was appointed as DeWitt's new police chief on Monday, bringing over 30 years of law enforcement experience to the role.

Curtis has a deep passion for serving the community, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships between police and residents.

Watch the full interview with Chief Curtis to hear about his vision for the department, his team's role, and his dedication to keeping DeWitt safe.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Hey Russ, I'll meet you in the car... I'll be the one with the police lights flashing."

"Sounds great, Chief. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, and today, I'm taking a ride with DeWitt's new police chief. We're hitting the road to get the inside scoop on who he is and how he plans to keep DeWitt safe and secure."

On Wednesday, I took another ride with who is now Chief Curtis—a title he was given on Monday.

"It's a complete honor. The mayor has full faith in me as mayor pro tem, as well as city council members," said Curtis.

Curtis has experience on the force. Starting in the '90s, Curtis served as an auxiliary officer in DeWitt.

"I discovered that it was my passion then to serve the community, and I followed through and made a whole career out of that," said Curtis.

It wasn't until 2022 that Curtis joined DeWitt's roster as a sergeant, and now, after 31 total years of law enforcement service, he is proud to carry the title of chief. And Curtis has one goal above all others.

"If you respect your community, you're going to get the results needed. I feel that if we can deliver the service when necessary to these people, and especially in times of need, we're going to have a great relationship with them," said Curtis.

Curtis told me that taking on this role has him excited to serve because the relationship with the community means the most. Curtis also shared that his team at DeWitt is a big reason he wants to serve as chief.

"I'm going to see how long I can go with it. I can't do it without a good staff, and that was the reason I told my personnel, 'Hey, I'm willing to accept this responsibility, but I can't do it without my team,' and they have continued to show up," said Curtis.

