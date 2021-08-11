MDOT is rebuilding 5 miles of I-69 in Clinton and Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has started rebuilding five miles of I-69 from I-96 to Airport Road in Clinton and Eaton Counties.

MDOT 2021

"This is a $73,000,000 investment," MDOT Spokesperson for the University Region Aaron Jenkins said. "It's going to go on this year and conclude next year.

MDOT will also perform preventative maintenance and repairs to 13 bridges between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road.

MDOT 2021

The project is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan Program, which invests in state highways and bridges critical to the state's economy.

MDOT 2021

"The conditions of the roads have deteriorated and it's evident when you're riding along that area," Jenkins said. "I have my friends talk about it all the time. It's a bumpy ride."

Work in 2021 will require single lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-69.

Through traffic on westbound I-69 ramp to southbound I-69 and eastbound I-96 will be closed and detoured using US-127 and I-96 through November. Local traffic on westbound I-69 ramp will be detoured to M-100 and I-96.

The goal for this year is to construct temporary crossovers, widen shoulders for future maintenance of traffic lanes, reconstruct WB I-69 ramp to EB I-96 and perform maintenance at various locations. The hope is that the entire project will be wrapped up by November 2022.

MDOT 2021 Stage One in 2021

"We have so many different places that you can look online," Jenkins said. "We have MI Drive as well as the I-69 project page, which you can find on MDOT Projects, and that will always keep you in the loop."

You can also sign up for email updates, here.

