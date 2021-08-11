Watch
NeighborhoodsDeWitt - St. Johns

Actions

MDOT is rebuilding 5 miles of I-69 in Clinton and Eaton Counties

items.[0].image.alt
Lauren Shields 2021
Construction on I-69 Westbound
Stage 2 Detour
Stage 2 Detour
Stage 2
Stage One in 2021
2021 MDOT Bridge Maintenance
Single-lane closures on I-69
Posted at 4:47 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 16:47:36-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation has started rebuilding five miles of I-69 from I-96 to Airport Road in Clinton and Eaton Counties.

MDOT 2021 Construction of I-69 in Clinton and Eaton Counties

"This is a $73,000,000 investment," MDOT Spokesperson for the University Region Aaron Jenkins said. "It's going to go on this year and conclude next year.

MDOT will also perform preventative maintenance and repairs to 13 bridges between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road.

2021 MDOT Bridge Maintenance

The project is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan Program, which invests in state highways and bridges critical to the state's economy.

Rebuilding Michigan

"The conditions of the roads have deteriorated and it's evident when you're riding along that area," Jenkins said. "I have my friends talk about it all the time. It's a bumpy ride."

Work in 2021 will require single lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-69.

Through traffic on westbound I-69 ramp to southbound I-69 and eastbound I-96 will be closed and detoured using US-127 and I-96 through November. Local traffic on westbound I-69 ramp will be detoured to M-100 and I-96.

The goal for this year is to construct temporary crossovers, widen shoulders for future maintenance of traffic lanes, reconstruct WB I-69 ramp to EB I-96 and perform maintenance at various locations. The hope is that the entire project will be wrapped up by November 2022.

Stage One in 2021
Stage One in 2021

"We have so many different places that you can look online," Jenkins said. "We have MI Drive as well as the I-69 project page, which you can find on MDOT Projects, and that will always keep you in the loop."

You can also sign up for email updates, here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Shields

Lauren Shields

8:25 PM, Aug 21, 2019

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Shields

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter