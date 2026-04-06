Maple River flooding closes roads and bridges in Maple Rapids as residents navigate impacts

Flooding along the Maple River remained a problem Monday afternoon, forcing the closure of portions of West Maple Rapids Road and its bridge west of downtown Maple Rapids.

Maple River flooding has closed portions of West Maple Rapids Road and its bridge.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect for the area through Sunday.

Local residents and commuters are navigating

detours, delays and some flooded basements.

WATCH: Maple River flooding closes roads and bridges around Maple Rapids

Maple River flooding closes roads and bridges around Maple Rapids

According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning is in effect through Sunday.

Neighbors I talked with in the area say they are working through the road closures and water as best they can. For many who live and work here, flooding is a familiar challenge, especially during periods of heavy rain.

Maple Rapids neighbor Mariah Leiby owns Dewey’s Trading Post downtown.

"It does make travel a little bit different, but we all expect it every year," Leiby said. "And this is the second time this year that it’s done it."

Neighbors who live along the river say this round of flooding stands out compared to recent years. Leiby said while the flooding can be an inconvenience, it also draws attention and some business.

"People want to come see the flooding. They want to see how high the river is," Leiby said.

When asked if she had water in her basement, Leiby noted others in the area are dealing with property impacts.

"Thankfully my basement no. But I do have friends who have water in theirs," Leiby said.

Others are dealing with the impacts in different ways, including longer commutes and delays. Natalie Murray drives in from Crystal for work in Maple Rapids. She says flooding can force her to change routes just to make it into town.

"I’ll have to go back the long way around to get into work, so sometimes I’m late," Murray said.

Leiby said the situation is an expected part of life living in Maple Rapids.

"It is. With having a river and the swamps all around we just kind of expect the water flow," Leiby said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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