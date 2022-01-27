Man, 70, dead after head-on crash in DeWitt Township

A man is dead following a head-on crash Thursday morning in DeWitt Township.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the cross-section of East Clark and Chandler Roads.

Authorities have identified the victim as William Burns, 70, of Bath Township.

"About 10 o'clock this morning, DeWitt Township Police and DeWitt Township Fire personnel, along with Mercy Ambulance, were dispatched to a single vehicle, single-occupant traffic crash," said DeWitt Township Police Chief Mike Gute.

A preliminary investigation indicates Burns' 2000 GMC Yukon crashed head-on into a tree after driving off the roadway through a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I will say, at this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash," said Gute.

The Bath Township Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Clinton County Road Commission and Clinton County Central Dispatch also assisted at the scene.

