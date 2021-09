A 60-year-old man dead following a motorcycle crash in DeWitt Township.

Police say they responded to the area of Interstate 69 near Chandler Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, finding a motorcyclist, 60-year-old Timothy Tyler from Wayland, who had entered the median and crashed.

Tyler was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Township Police.