'Makenna's Books' honors late teacher's legacy through book donations

A book donation drive at J. Jill in Eastwood Towne Center is helping to keep the memory of a beloved teacher alive through her passion for reading.

• Over 1,500 books have been collected and donated to more than 200 little free libraries across Michigan.

• The initiative honors Eaton Rapids Middle School teacher Makenna Morse, who died in a car crash last April.

• Students from Morse's school collected books during March Reading Month to contribute to the cause.

Watch the video to see more from the book drive:

Teacher's passion for reading lives on: 'Makenna's Books' fills Michigan's little libraries

After the death of Eaton Rapids Middle School 6th grade English teacher Makenna Morse in a car crash last April, her legacy continues, including through what she loved most - books.

"Makenna's Books is an opportunity for individuals to donate books in honor of loved ones who passed away, who were book lovers. So we collect books and put them in little free libraries all across the state of Michigan," Makenna's aunt Laurie Morse-Dell said.

The initiative has already made a significant impact, with over 1,500 books collected and donated to more than 200 little free libraries throughout Michigan.

"I think that she'd be really proud of what we're doing. She became a sixth-grade teacher, hoping to pass on her love of reading and the importance of it to the next generation," Makenna's friend Kelsi Croley said.

Even students from Morse's school participated in the effort, collecting books during March Reading Month to donate to the cause.

In addition to hosting book drives, Makenna's Books also accepts online donations, honoring Morse's legacy one book at a time.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook