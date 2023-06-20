M43 Fitness in DeWitt makes sure you get gains in all aspects of life

DEWITT, Mich. — A gym is normally used for physical health, but at M43 fitness in DeWitt, they focus on working out all aspects of life.

"We're not just getting into shape here. We're not just looking better and feeling better, but we're allowing ourselves to become better through fitness," said Fitness and Performance Coach Gabe Larner. "And that crosses over into our relationships with our kids, our parents, our professional relationships. That's the thing we're the biggest on here. That's what separates M43 and the coaches here in DeWitt."

Through training and discipline, those at M43 strive on creating healthier lifestyles and healthier mindsets. Gym member Dan Korrey says because of this he's here to stay.

"You see all walks of life in here. You see professional athletes, football players, boxers, but even your every day business owner that comes in to get their workout in," said Korrey. "And even if these are people that aren't necessarily paying for coaching and personal training directly, these guys are always going out of their way to make sure that those people are happy and making sure that this is a good environment for everybody."

And along with the workout, the team at M43 says that what you do in the gym goes beyond the walls.

"I think if we can take the challenge of the weight room and the challenge of life and kind of bleed those together and have these kids and these young adults learn that the challenges they see in the weight room are similar to the challenges they will see in life, I think that that reason why is so much greater than looking better and feeling better," said Larner.

M43 is still taking members and welcomes anyone that is thinking about heading to the gym. You can find more here.

