Lotus Health and Hydration helps to make healthier community

6 Months ago, Co-Owners Monica Ladiski and Nicole Taylor opened Lotus Health and Hydration in St. Johns

The store focuses on the well-being of their customers and their physical health from weight loss to energy boosts

Monica and Nicole offer a variety of services that anyone is welcome to try

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. If you're walking downtown in St. Johns, you'll notice many different businesses of various kinds. While local stores contribute to the city's growth, one store here is helping to grow our neighbors' health.

"I was struggling with some of my own health issues and found that I was receiving treatments downstate that were really helpful but weren't available in this area." said Lotus Health and Hydration Co-Owner, Nicole Taylor.

With Nicole's experience in the hospital as a nurse, she then approached her friend Monica, a nursing department manager at Sparrow.

"I said, 'hey, this is something that helped, and there is a need for it,'" said Taylor.

The pair then took their medical knowledge and created Lotus Health and Hydration, where their mission is to help people with weight loss, chronic illnesses, as well as maintaining immune systems. Nicole emphasizes the idea of preventing disease or sickness at the start, rather than waiting to treat symptoms later down the road.

"They are the captain of their ship. They get to choose their healthcare; they can ask for labs, they can ask for better care. For them to feel empowered that they can set goals and have somebody listen," said Taylor.

They also specialize in vitamin and immune support injections, hydration infusions, and supplements that can be used to fight disease, boost energy, or even balance hormones. Monica says that doing this for the community has been the most rewarding process.

"There isn't anything more fulfilling as a healthcare provider when people feel cared about, they feel listened to... they know somebody is in their corner that's there to help them." said Co-Owner, Monica Ladiski

While Monica and Nicole continue to grow a healthy community through their work, City Manager Chad Gamble says that the business helps the city grow at the same time.

"As we diversify the number of businesses downtown, that brings more people into downtown, it provides more revenue for the city, it provides us more opportunities to strengthen the look and feel of downtown. And so as the downtown goes, so does the city of St. Johns," said Gamble.

The clinic is available for anyone seeking these services and is open Monday through Saturday by appointment.

