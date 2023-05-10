Watch Now
Looking Glass Brewing Co. giving away free meals to 2023 graduates

Posted at 10:22 AM, May 10, 2023
DEWITT, Mich. — If you attended college, you know how expensive it can get. But for the class of 2023, Looking Glass Brewing Co. in DeWitt wants to help them save a few dollars.

All May, Looking Glass will provide one free meal for all 2023 graduates with proof of a graduation certificate.

There will also be a raffle that graduates will get entered into for the chance to win one of four $50 gift cards.

