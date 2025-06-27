Local nonprofits partner to help domestic violence victims keep their pets safe

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — For many, pets are family. But for those in domestic violence situations, concern for their pets can make it harder to leave an abusive household.



The new partnership connects domestic violence survivors with foster homes for their pets.

SafeCenter and Giving Paws are collaborating to remove barriers for those seeking shelter.

Volunteers are needed to serve as foster families for pets in the program.

Two organizations in St. Johns are teaming up to solve this problem through a new foster program.

SafeCenter, a nonprofit addressing domestic and sexual violence, has partnered with Giving Paws, a nonprofit that serves the community with support dogs, to create a network of foster homes for pets.

"One of the things that we wanted to do was provide a safe opportunity for victims and survivors to be able to leave the abusive situation, but have a safe place for their pets to go," said Hannah Gottschalk, CEO of SafeCenter.

The program aims to remove a significant barrier that prevents many domestic violence victims from seeking help.

Claire Bacarella Sophie, one of Giving Paws' support dogs

"They [Giving Paws] are helping to vet volunteers and ensure that we have safe, secure, confidential foster homes for these pets," Gottschalk said.

These foster homes will care for pets of SafeCenter's clients who are entering shelter, providing peace of mind during that transition.

"It's one less thing they have to say goodbye to during that really difficult transition," said Kelly Schafer, CEO and executive handler at Giving Paws.

Gottschalk explained that this peace of mind for a furry friend could be just the push a victim needs to leave their situation.

"We know that victims and survivors who have pets, as well as children, often face a barrier of leaving their pets behind or not being sure if they should leave or not," Gottschalk said.

Currently, one foster family is secured, but more volunteers are needed. Those interested can apply online here.

"I want people and pets to feel that they have a safe and supportive environment to go to when they're in one of the hardest moments of their lives," Gottschalk said.

