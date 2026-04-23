Local food banks receive thousands of pounds of donations for America's 250th birthday

Thousands of pounds of food were delivered and distributed to area food banks in St. Johns on Thursday as part of a national collaboration celebrating America's 250th birthday.

Five local non-profits received part of a 40,000-pound food donation

The delivery is part of a nationwide initiative celebrating America's 250th birthday

Local pantries say the supplies will help address a growing need in the community

WATCH: Local food banks receive massive donation for America's 250th

Local food banks receive massive donation for America's 250th

Dozens of volunteers gathered to unload and distribute boxes from a delivery of 40,000 pounds of food. The donation is being divided among five different non-profit agencies, according to Dawn Meadows with JustServe.

The delivery is part of a partnership between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and America 250, according to Daniel Earl with the church. The collaboration plans to deliver 250 truckloads of food to communities in all 50 states, providing more than 10 million meals across the country. Martin Brower in St. Johns had dozens of volunteers there helping to distribute the food.

The food will go to families who rely on local food pantries, including the Basic Needs Center, where Jim Pearl serves as board president.

"It is wonderful. It takes everyone to address food insecurity," Pearl said.

He noted the growing need in the community, with 200 more people served at the center this March compared to last March.

"It’s seven or 8,000 pounds of food that will help people immediately. It’ll go right on our shelves and we’ll distribute it to our neighbors in need," Pearl said."It’ll probably keep us supplied for at least a couple of months with some of the basics like peanut butter, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce - those kind of basic pantry items."

"Just to have all these volunteers out here and it just warms my heart that people care about food insecurity so much," Pearl said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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