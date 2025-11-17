Local craft vendors promote shopping small at Royal Scot holiday show

Holiday shoppers packed the annual craft show at Royal Scot bowling alley on Sunday, browsing handmade gifts and home goods from local vendors.

Linda Bouts of Mason returned for her second year to sell handmade jewelry at the event. She said craft shows create community connections beyond just sales.

"We get to set up, and we'll show them what our wares are. And then it can be a community gathering, you see a lot of people come together," Bouts said.

Bouts emphasized that supporting local makers offers shoppers a personal experience different from big box stores.

"They know that it's a one-on-one situation, it's not like somebody at the box store said I can get it for this amount of money," Bouts said.

For many local vendors, shows like the Royal Scot event provide opportunities to reach holiday shoppers and showcase their crafts during the busy shopping season.

