Lions fans reflect on the 2025 season after victory against Bears

Despite the season ending without a playoff appearance, longtime fans like bartender Jeff Falor remained steadfast in their support. Falor has been tending bar at the St. Johns establishment during Lions games, surrounded by the same dedicated fans who show up week after week.

"My parents bought me a Lions uniform for Christmas when I was seven. And ever since then I've been a die-hard Lions fan," Falor said.

Even with the season's disappointing finish, the bar was packed with supporters who refused to abandon their team.

"And you can see - even though this game doesn't mean anything, there's a lot of people here watching the game because we're die-hard Lions fans here. Die-hard," Falor said.

Fan reactions to the season were mixed but hopeful. Some expressed their disappointment while maintaining their loyalty.

"Disappointing. But not a fair-weather fan, I'm always gonna be a Lion," said fan Teri Woodbury.

Another supporter, Zach Colthorp, echoed similar sentiments about the season's ups and downs.

"Happy, but also disappointed. We got let down with the last couple losses but we're optimistic for next year," Colthorp said.

Looking ahead to next season, Falor remains confident about the team's prospects and the unwavering support at Ryan's Roadhouse.

"Next year, we're in the Superbowl baby. I guarantee it," Falor said.

