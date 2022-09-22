Leonard Elementary in Ovid went into hard lockdown Tuesday morning

OVID-ELSIE, Mich. — An elementary school in Ovid went into a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, but all students and staff are okay.

Around 11 a.m., a 41-year-old man entered the front office of Leonard Elementary School wanting to speak to his daughter.

According to Shiawassee County sheriff's deputies, he seemed to be under the influence of narcotics.

The office employees allowed him to speak to his daughter, but investigators said he then began swearing and becoming disorderly, which prompted the hard lockdown.

Police searched the man and his vehicle and did not find any weapons.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the school returned to normal operations.

He has been taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being booked into the Shiawassee County Jail for disorderly conduct.

