LEARN MORE: Reese Farms continues sweet corn tradition for over 70 years

For over 70 years, Reese Farms in DeWitt has been known for their sweet corn

This year due to all of the weather, farmers weren't sure how the corn crop would turn out

After analysis, the crop was good to go and made for another successful year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The summer heat reached hot temperatures and the rain fell hard, but how has that affected crops this season, especially corn crops?

We're nearing the end of corn season, but it is still in high demand.

For more than 70 years, these generational farmers at Reese Farms have made sweet corn one of their top priorities continuing their family's legacy, right here in Dewitt.

"It's just something we've done for so long, and we enjoy the people," said farmer Bob Reese.

People that son Robert says are essential to business.

"People come from far and wide, nothing we take lightly," said Robert.

But this season started with a scare.

"It was a very difficult spring with all of the different weather events going on," said Bob.

Recently, Michigan has faced droughts, flooding and tornadoes. Enduring these types of conditions can be scary especially when farmers rely on their product financially, but fortunately for Reese Farms, these conditions didn't leave much of a mark.

"Sweet corn needs water to be good, and as dry as we were this spring, it's really a miracle that it's good," said Robert.

So good that people even come back multiple times to the corn stand, which Bob says is a blessing.

"Without customers, we don't survive. We're just very thankful for the people that come out and buy our product," Bob said.

A product that gets a quality check every single morning to ensure their customers get the best corn experience.

"So that's one of the things we always do, a bakers dozen. Even though we are hand sorting, you miss a few. So we do a bakers dozen and you will usually end up with 14 to 15 ears in a bag," said Robert.

And that is what these farmers continue to live by year after year, making sure that the best sweet corn from Reese Farms makes it into your kitchen.

