Law enforcement agencies team up to prioritize traffic safety in greater St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — The city of St. Johns, Bingham Township and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office are joining forces to crack down on traffic violations in the greater St. Johns area.

When driving through a joint enforcement zone, drivers can be pulled over by either the Clinton County Sheriff's Office or the St. Johns Police Department, even when not technically within city limits.

The joint enforcement patrol zones are as follows: M-21 from St. Johns city limits to US-127, US-127 from M-21 to Kinley Road, the back roads off US-127 from St. Johns city limits to Kinley and Parks roads, Parks Road to Loomis Road and DeWitt Road from Parks Road to Kinley Road.

But when in doubt, just look for the joint enforcement zone sign, which features both the logos of the St. Johns Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

City of St. Johns 2022 Joint Enforcement Zone sign

St. Johns City Manager Dave Kudwa wrote in a press release to FOX 47 News, “Collaboration is an essential part of keeping our community safe for residents and travelers. Together, the collaborative patrol and enforcement from city and county officers near our city boundaries will simplify operational logistics and create safer roadways for everyone.”

City officials hope the overlap in coverage will calm and slow down drivers heading into the city.

