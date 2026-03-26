Lansing travelers report smooth flights and short security wait times despite nationwide airport delays

As long security lines make headlines nationwide, travelers at Capital Region International Airport are reporting smooth trips and short wait times.

Travelers at Lansing's Capital Region International Airport report quick security lines despite nationwide airport delays.

Fliers say their recent trips, even from busier destinations like Orlando, have been smooth and fast.

Passengers recommend checking TSA wait times online and arriving early to be prepared.

WATCH: Lansing travelers report short airport security lines despite national delays

Lansing travelers report short airport security lines despite national delays

Lansing resident Brooke Wilner flew in from Orlando on Wednesday. With long lines and high frustrations reported all over the country, she said her experience at a busy travel destination was smooth.

“It was actually really good. Wait times were really quick and for it being spring break time, it was like 10 minutes,” Wilner said.

“I mean, it was busy, but nothing crazy,” Wilner said of the Orlando airport.

Natalie Haveman, from Grand Rapids, was flying from Lansing to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"We’re about two and a half hours early today, which I feel like is semi typical. But we also did check the TSA wait lines before we left Grand Rapids,” Haveman said.

While there was no line at security at the Lansing airport on Wednesday, that is not the case everywhere. Haveman is already thinking ahead to her flight back home.

“We’re flying back on Sunday so we’ll see if things resolve by then,” Haveman said.

Even for those who do not experience travel impacts, Wilner says it is still important to be prepared.

“I would just keep an eye on the TSA lines on the airport’s website and get there early if you’re an anxious flyer,” Wilner said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.