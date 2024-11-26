Lansing man killed after crashing car into DeWitt Township home

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, MI. — Dewitt Township police confirmed that a driver was killed after crashing into a home in a single-car accident early Tuesday morning.

The victim is a 23-year-old man from Lansing.

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday morning, your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg was on scene and saw what looks like a front porch that had been demolished.

