Lansing celebrates Jayci Simon as Silver Bells Grand Marshall

It's a big night here in Lansing as we celebrate the 40th Annual Silver Bells in the City, but it's also another big night for Jayci Simon, who has been selected as the Grand Marshal. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you the excitement of neighbors as she leads the parade.

"Let’s give a huge Lansing welcome to Mid-Michigan native and 2024 Paralympic Silver Medalist, Jayci Simon!"

Friday night, the 40th Annual Silver Bells Parade took place with Paralympic Silver Medalist Jayci Simon leading the way.

“At first, I had a little hesitation, just with how busy I’ve been. But everyone around me told me what an amazing opportunity it was,” said Simon.

Simon is from St. Johns and won a silver medal in badminton at this year’s Paralympic Games in Paris.

Being the Grand Marshal for the Silver Bells Parade is another big opportunity that had neighbors excited to watch and celebrate once again—something Simon says she is always thankful for.

"I think it’s just so cool that it’s gaining an even bigger community, and it’s awesome," said Simon.

Simon remembered previous years at the Silver Bells Parade, where she watched the event. But tonight, she led the parade through downtown Lansing.

"I never once had it on my mind that I would become the Grand Marshal, but it’s really cool to be on the other side of things," said Simon.

