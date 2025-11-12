Lansing airport travelers face stress as government shutdown disrupts flights nationwide

Travelers at Capital Region International Airport are feeling anxious as flight disruptions continue due to the government shutdown, with some flights to Detroit canceled this week.

Flight cancellations hit Lansing airport due to government shutdown

Community donates meals and gas cards to unpaid federal workers

Airport recommends arriving two hours early amid ongoing disruptions

WATCH: Lansing flyers anxious over shutdown flight cuts

Lansing flyers anxious over shutdown flight cuts

It's been nearly a week since the FAA began cutting flights at 40 airports due to the government shutdown, creating stress for flyers like Viktoriya Babenko.

"It's definitely been stressful," Babenko said. "We've been getting texts from family and friends being like, 'Are you sure you wanna fly right now?' But luckily nothing of ours has been delayed or canceled."

Not all local flyers are as fortunate. Numerous flights to Detroit from Lansing have been canceled this week, but the impact extends beyond just travelers.

"I feel bad for all the TSA agents and the people working here without pay. That kinda stinks for them and I'm hoping that everything will get back to normal as quickly as possible for everybody," flyer Michelle Oldham said.

I reached out to Lansing airport officials to find out how the airport is supporting its federal employees going without pay.

An official provided a statement that says, in part, "We have been working with local businesses for lunch donations to support all of the federal workers at LAN (TSA and FAA employees)."

The statement continued, "We also have a way for people to donate online via the airport's website. We are using those funds to provide lunches or gas gift cards to the federal employees."

Lansing airport officials also recommend flyers arrive two hours before their departure time and stay in contact with the airline directly for the most up-to-date information.

"Luckily we haven't been too affected, but it would be definitely nice to not have to be as concerned," Babenko said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.