Lansing airport shares tips for traveling stress free

LANSING, MI. — Neighbors from across Mid-Michigan will be headed to the Capital Region International Airport these next few weeks, so we got some advice from the TSA to get you to your destination on time.

Tuesday, Michigan's federal TSA Director Reggie Stephens stressed the importance of safety and said it starts before you even arrive.

"Pack smart. And what do i mean by packing smart? Starting with an empty bag, making sure you know what contents are actually in your carry on bag," said Stephens.

That should prevent you from bringing any items that you don't want or items like pocket knives that are banned.

Stephens also said that the new x-ray systems in Lansing will help holiday travelers get through the lines quickly.

Other helpful tips that Stephens notes are showing up early in case of changes, and to check the weather before you drive.

