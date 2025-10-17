Capital Region International Airport in Lansing has opted not to show travelers a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem regarding the federal government shutdown.

The airport is among several that have declined to display the video from Secretary Noem.

Airport officials cite their policy against showing content that could be viewed as political or partisan.

The video reportedly blames Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown.

WATCH: Lansing airport declines to show government shutdown video

Lansing airport refuses to show Homeland Security video about government shutdown

I visited Capital Region International Airport on Thursday where officials confirmed they would not be displaying a controversial video from the Department of Homeland Security.

The airport provided FOX 47 News with an official statement explaining its position on the matter.

"The Capital Region International Airport (LAN) is not displaying any videos from the Federal government. LAN's policy for digital content does not permit the referenced video or any other content that could be viewed as political or partisan," the statement read in part.

The video in question features Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly blaming Democrats for the current federal government shutdown.

Capital Region International is one of several airports across the country that have made the decision not to show the video to travelers passing through their facilities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.