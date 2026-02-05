Lansing airport receives $7.8 million in federal funding for passenger boarding bridges

The Capital Region International Airport in Lansing will receive $7.8 million in federal funding for new passenger boarding bridges.

The funding comes from the bipartisan spending package President Trump signed into law Tuesday. An airport spokesperson said the money will address a current need for new passenger boarding bridges to support safety and efficiency at the facility.

While travelers at the airport expressed various wishes for improvements, from relaxation areas to additional airline options, the federal investment will focus on essential infrastructure.

"An inside nature area for people to sit around in. Some trees, flowers, benches," traveler Reaghan Rose said when asked about desired improvements.

Others hope for expanded airline service at the regional airport.

"We'd love to see other airlines assign contracts here, such as Southwest. Detroit's a long commute and being able to fly right here out of Lansing is an awesome opportunity," aviation student Brayden Thorne said.

Despite wishes for various enhancements, travelers praised the current state of the airport.

"Good planes, nice staff. It's very nice here," Rose said.

The new passenger boarding bridges represent a significant infrastructure investment for the airport, which serves as an alternative to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for mid-Michigan travelers.

