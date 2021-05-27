Laingsburg Lions host Memorial Day weekend festival

LAINGSBURG, Mich. — The Laingsburg Lions Club is hosting its annual carnival this Memorial Day weekend. It runs from Thursday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 6 p.m.
The festival is being held on Grand River Avenue by Leonard's Hardware in Laingsburg.
Ed Arthur, former president of the organization, said their goal this year is to raise $10,000 for new playground equipment at Bates Scout Park in Laingsburg.
"It's a great fundraiser, it's great to get out in the community, so please come and join us. We're trying to social-distance a little bit. A lot of rides, a lot of food -- should be a great weekend," Arthur said.
There will be more rides this year than any year before. Wristbands will be sold for all-day rides, as opposed to half-day rides as they were in past years. There will also be food vendors, arts and crafts starting Friday, and a raffle with two prizes: a grill and a golf cart. The winner of the raffle will be drawn Monday at 3 p.m.
