KEEPING YOU SAFE: St. Johns Police Chief shares how to have a safe Halloween

St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk talks about Halloween safety as the holiday approaches

Kirk recommends that staying in groups is the best way to make sure that no one gets lost during the night

Kirk also says that checking candy at the end of the night for substances or alterations can't hurt

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With Halloween just around the corner, its important to have fun, but it's also important to stay safe. So I headed to the St. Johns Police Department to discuss some ways that you can have a fun and safe holiday.

In just a matter of days, our neighborhoods will be flooded with trick-or-treaters. And while their number one priority is to score the best candy, St. John's Chief of police David Kirk says that his department's priority is safety.

"First and foremost, the maintenance of your group. Even enlisting older kids to make sure eyes are on those that might wander," said Kirk.

Staying in a group or having a partner lowers the chances of someone getting lost. But if that happens...

"Send a quick notification to 9-1-1 so that we can get people into the area," said Kirk.

Chief Kirk also notes that having flashlights or glow sticks makes all the difference in staying visible to those driving in the area. And after the night wraps up, checking your candy is another crucial step.

"If it doesn't seem to be a package that is in tact or it feels like there is an obvious modification that doesn't look good, put that one in the chuck pile." said Kirk.

Chief Kirk notes that marijuana or other substances can be put into packages but is not common, and taking the extra step to check never hurts.

