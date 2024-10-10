KEEPING VOTERS SAFE: How St. Johns Police are preparing for election day

St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk emphasizes the department's commitment to ensuring voter safety at polling locations through increased security and training with the Attorney General's Office and the FBI.

Officers will be present at City Hall and county offices during and after polling hours to provide protection and maintain a respectful environment for all voters.

Watch the video for more details on the police department's safety measures and advice for voters.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We’re just a few weeks away from Election Day! I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. Mid-Michigan neighbors have asked us about safety at the polls, so I'm taking that question to the police.

“Police presence, whether it's a police car or an officer in uniform, does a lot to ensure that everyone is maintaining their composure in those areas,” said Kirk.

On Thursday, I sat down with the St. Johns Police Chief to hear how they are keeping neighbors safe when heading to the polls.

“We do our best to ensure our core training is addressed, covering timely topics that we might need to respond to,” said Kirk.

Kirk told me the police department has been training with the Attorney General's Office, as well as a counterpart from the FBI, to help understand behaviors when Voting Day arrives.

“There will be security beyond the normal hours at City Hall and county offices where the clerks are located, so there will be security in that building until the process is complete. We will assist them in any manner they need,” said Kirk.

Kirk said extra security is vital at polling locations—not to intimidate voters, but to provide protection in case of an incident.

“Keep in mind, a uniform presence, a law enforcement presence, is there to protect everybody and to ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote without any concerns about intimidation that might be occurring in or around the polling stations,” said Kirk.

However, Kirk notes that people who want to voice their opinions should be courteous when doing so.

“The golden rule is to treat people with common courtesy and general respect. There won’t be any issues when you’re within your rights and doing it in a respectful manner that doesn’t require a call to the police,” said Kirk.

The department is open to other questions regarding voting safety and encourages anyone who sees suspicious activity between now and Election Day to dial 9-1-1.

