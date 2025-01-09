Jordyn Wieber's family and friends react to her on Fox's Special Forces

The Olympic gymnast from DeWitt takes on the intense competition of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, with her family by her side offering support.

Parents Rita and Dave share their excitement about Jordyn’s new venture, highlighting her constant drive to push boundaries, from Olympic gold to now head coach at Arkansas.

To see Jordym's family and friends react to the show, view the video above. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jordyn Wieber is an Olympic gymnast from right here in DeWitt, and her family has watched her journey every step of the way. But now, I'm with Wieber's family as she takes on what's described as the world's toughest test on the latest season of FOX's Special Forces.

Wednesday night, I met with friends and family of Jordyn Wieber, who were all there to show her support on the new season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

And to understand why Jordyn entered, I spoke with Wieber's parents before the show.

"It's very challenging, so we're very excited that she decided to go for it, and it's going to be something completely different than we're used to," said Jordym's mom Rita Wieber.

Jordyn's friends and family were with her every step of her Olympic journey, and now her dad Dave says this is just another step in her career of pushing boundaries.

"It's just kind of a unique thing for her to be on the show. Of course, she had a lot of popularity in the Olympic run. But now, being the head coach at Arkansas and not much here locally, it was a fun thing for us to be able to get some friends and watch the show tonight," said Dave Wieber.

Dave and Rita told me they know what happens in the show thanks to Jordyn, but they're excited for those who know her to watch the episodes.

"It's another chapter in the book of really cool experiences that we're lucky enough to watch her perform in," said Rita.

You can see the next episode of Special Forces next Wednesday on FOX 47 at 8 p.m.

