'I've met some of my best friends in marching band,' DeWitt marching band raises money for upcoming season

DEWITT, Mich. — In 2021, the DeWitt High School marching band won the state marching competition in their division, and in 2022, they won second place.

This isn't just a band that just marches down the street. It's one that practices for hours upon hours to compete for both state and national titles. These are memories the students in the band say they'll never forget.

"It was just such a fantastic feeling," said junior Collin Wever. "I mean you put so many hours into getting ready."

While competing is a highlight in their season, students like Wever spend most of their time on a practice field perfecting their performance, and that is where most of their memories are made.

"Yeah, I've met some of my best friends in marching band," said Wever. "And I've convinced a lot of my best friends to do marching band, and so that friendship just keeps on growing."

In order to make that possible, it takes an entire community. The band and its uniforms and instruments plus the technical aspects for the show are supported by boosters, which helps lower costs for students.

This year, they're asking for donations to help make this upcoming season exceptional.

"One of my friends, who was a senior at the time, was like, 'hey you should do band,'" said Samantha Woodbury, a sophomore. "So I did, and I'm really glad I did."

The marching band has already started rehearsing for their upcoming fall season, and the DeWitt Band Boosters have created a Square site for donations to the organization.

