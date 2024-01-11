'It's the hardest crowd to perform in front of' DeWitt Chamber Choir chosen for Michigan Music Conference

After submitting videos with 25 other groups, the DeWitt High School Chamber Choir and 3 other schools were selected to perform

Even though the group won't be judged there, the total number of attendees is just over 9,000

The choir has been working on the music since August and students say they can't wait to perform for everyone

Here at Dewitt High School, you can hear that music is in the air, but behind the auditorium doors, another kind of music is being prepared for a big accomplishment this weekend.

The Dewitt Chamber Choir has been working on their setlist since August. Not just for a regular concert, but for a big recognition—the Michigan Music Conference.

"It's not a competition; there are no scores or anything like that, but there is definitely this feeling that, you know, it's the hardest crowd to perform in front of," said Meghan Eldred-Woolsey, DeWitt's Director of Choirs.

The conference consists of approximately 9,000 teachers, administrators, students, speakers, and guests—all sharing the love of music. But the journey here was not an easy one and required video submissions.

"Three pieces, two from the current year, which happened to be last year, so you're applying with the groups from the previous year, in hopes that your next group will be just as good, right? And one from the previous three years to prove that you have a consistent program that is of quality." said Eldred-Woolsey.

After submissions from 26 groups were judged, Dewitt and three other schools were selected to attend the conference to showcase musical excellence—an honor that students say they can't wait to experience.

"It's been so fun to work with each other, and I think that we're all just going to be ecstatic to show everybody what we've been working on," said Elise McQuillan, a DeWitt High School Senior.

"I love being in front of a crowd, and I love making people happy. That's what really goes through my head," said Senior, Dominic Rose.

For others, it's about being around the family they've made through the program.

"There are 34 of us in Chamber this year, which is a large group. But we all know each other and we're all friends. It's a great group." said Senior, Parker Havard.

"These are like my go-to people if I ever need anything. Just a very, very positive environment, and I think that makes a difference, especially with the meaning of my singing too," said Junior, Lily Utrup.

Theconference starts Friday in Grand Rapids.

