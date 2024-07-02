IT'S NOTHING WE'VE SEEN BEFORE: Clinton County police address spike in drug related deaths

In a recent report from University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, 7 counties saw a jump in drug related deaths from 2023 to 2024.

Clinton County Sheriff Sean Dush says that the increase in Fentynal is one main reason for the spike.

Video shows Sheriff Dush speaking on ways to combat drug misuse and actions being taken to lower numbers going forward.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"These people that are selling fentanyl to people, are killing people and they should be held accountable," said Sheriff Sean Dush of Clinton County.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns. Drug-related deaths are on the rise. I'm at the Clinton County Sheriff's Office to learn how they're working to reduce these numbers.

A report published by the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow shows a rise in drug-related deaths across Clinton County in the first quarter of 2024.

"It's like something we've never seen before," said Dush.

Total drug deaths increased from just one in the last three months of 2023 to five in the first three months of the new year, with all but one involving fentanyl.

"Who provided them to the deceased? We do an investigation, and if we're able to get enough probable cause to request a warrant for delivery causing death, we do," said Dush.

Dush says the spike is unusual for the county but adds that the department will increase efforts in hopes of achieving zero fatalities due to misuse.

"We need to continue to be proactive, identify people who are selling these narcotics, do everything we can to catch them, and put them away."

Dush says that his team also carries Narcan to help save the lives of those on the drug and instructs anyone that knows someone fighting addiction to obtain it.

