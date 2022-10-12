It's not too late for Oktoberfest! There's one in St. Johns this Friday

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Oktoberfest in St. Johns will be back for its third year this Friday, Oct. 14. St. John's Lutheran Church is hosting the Oktoberfestivities from 6-9 p.m.

There will be a silent auction and a live performance from Frankenmuth's very own polka band, The Polka Riot! A "traditional Oktoberfest meal" of bratwursts, hotdogs, potato salad, macaroni and cheese and—of course—beer will be served.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the church at (989) 224-6796 or visiting the office at 511 E. Sturgis St. on Wednesday or Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

