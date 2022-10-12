Watch Now
It's not too late for Oktoberfest! There's one in St. Johns this Friday

Oktoberfest in St. Johns will be back for its third year this Friday, Oct. 14. St. John's Lutheran Church is hosting the Oktoberfestivities from 6 to 9 p.m.
St. Johns Lutheran Church
Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 12, 2022
ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Oktoberfest in St. Johns will be back for its third year this Friday, Oct. 14. St. John's Lutheran Church is hosting the Oktoberfestivities from 6-9 p.m.

There will be a silent auction and a live performance from Frankenmuth's very own polka band, The Polka Riot! A "traditional Oktoberfest meal" of bratwursts, hotdogs, potato salad, macaroni and cheese and—of course—beer will be served.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the church at (989) 224-6796 or visiting the office at 511 E. Sturgis St. on Wednesday or Thursday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

