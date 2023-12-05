"It's going to change this whole atmosphere" neighbors speak on potential DeWitt development

For 12 years, Melanie and Brian Ashley have called their backyard paradise.

"I remember one year we had a family reunion here. It was like the perfect spot for it. I mean the kids were playing frisbee, football, all sorts of stuff was going on," said resident Brian Ashley

But after Dewitt city leaders moved forward with a plan to potentially bring in more housing and commercial development, they fear that paradise will be lost.

"It's going to disrupt the wild life and i think there is going to be more noise. it's quiet back here," said Melanie Ashley.

Monday night, the Dewitt city planning commission voted 7 to 2 in favor of a mixed rezoning proposal next to highway I-69 and old us 27. The land will be split to 17.5 acres of commercial and 22.5 acres of residential. But there is still one major problem, traffic. The current plan for all traffic is to be routed through the Twinbrook neighborhood.

"It's just going to change this whole atmosphere of what it is now," said Melanie.

While the owners of the land didn't want to be on camera, they said they understand the emotions behind the issue. But as owners, they said they have their personal needs as well. Which developer Kris Krstovski says is a reason he's helping to evolve the land.

"The township is always going to have the best interest of its citizens and we'll support that and try to make it easier for everybody," said Krstovski.

Krstovski sees this land as a chance to bring new life to the community and expand what the township currently offers. While Brian and Melanie will be attending Monday's trustee meeting to see what the future holds for their slice of paradise.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook