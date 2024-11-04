'IT'S A FAMILY': DeWitt neighbors share excitement as FlapJack reopens

Flapjack's grand reopening brought excitement to the DeWitt community, reuniting former staff and patrons, including Gary Townsend, who cherished memories made at the restaurant with his late wife.

New owner Kasey Kesler, alongside his mom Camie, revitalized the restaurant's interior while emphasizing the importance of community and relationships fostered within its walls.

Coming to Flapjack's was like spending time with family for Gary Townsend.

But then the restaurant shut down in June of last year.

"They were open all the way until 3 o'clock. And then when 3 came around, they had to close," said Townsend.

The restaurant meant a lot more than just a meal for him. He liked to spend time here with his wife.

"My wife and I came here the day before she passed away," said Townsend.

Townsend told me Flapjack's was a special place for the two of them, and on Monday, the grand reopening of the restaurant under new ownership opened the door to old memories.

"You know, it makes me feel more relaxed and stuff like that," said Townsend.

A relaxing feeling that not only came to Gary, but also to employees like Penny Martinez, who after working at Flapjack for 17 years had been waiting to get back in the restaurant alongside 24 other previous staff members. In the time in between, she worked in retail.

"I felt lost because I had been here for so long. I'm pleased to be back," said Head Prep Cook, Penny Martinez.

During my time here for the grand reopening, I heard stories of Flapjack's being a place where relationships started, friends gathered, and there was a feeling of being with family.

"We love this; this is what we do. And we love this community," said Martinez.

And that love is exactly why new owner Kasey Kesler bought the restaurant and brought the old staff back.

"They all come in as strangers, and most, if not all, leave as friends," said Kesler.

Kesler, with the help of his mom, Camie, updated the restaurant's interior. They hope the new look will be the backdrop for neighbors to make new memories.

"I think it's going to be a great success, and we're very happy to be here," said Camie.

"It's a family, I'm just glad we can hold them all," said the Kesler's.

