"It's a dream come true" DeWitt salon opens doors for Grand-Opening

Loft 126 is DeWitt's newest salon joining the downtown area.

Owners, Lindsie McDougal, Angela Parks, and Jenn Araoz, say its a dream come true.

Video shows the new store and words from city administration on development.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt where a new salon is joining the downtown area. I talked to the city today to learn how this growth impacts the community.

Loft 126 is DeWitt's newest salon joining the downtown area. A place the loft's owners, Lindsie McDougal, Angela Parks, and Jenn Araoz, say is a dream come true.

"The owner of the building, who owns Twisted Craft Cocktails, she was sweet enough to offer us the space and make our dreams a reality," said Mcdougal.

As the shop opened its doors Friday afternoon, guests gathered inside to view the space and to understand what the salon offers.

"Facials, slim-sages, lymphatic drainage, all things hair, waxing, so kind of a little bit of everything," said Parks.

As many other salons exist in the city, some thought adding another might be an issue. City Administrator Dan Coss says that it is quite the opposite.

"This particular business owner is relocating from an adjacent community, so for us, we're excited because it's going to be bringing people that normally wouldn't come to DeWitt, that have been her clientele for a while, that are going to be patronizing downtown," said Coss.

Araoz says that that fact alone is what excites them about opening their doors to the public.

"We're just so excited to be in the heart of DeWitt downtown, just have services for our clients and hopefully they are all excited as well," Araoz.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook