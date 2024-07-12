'IT SUCKS REALLY BAD': Leslie resident shares her story after tree destroys her home

After storms rolled through Mid-Michigan, resident Horizon Boyer and her family were given an unfortunate situation.

During the storm, a tree had fallen on their home, collapsing the side of the bedroom.

Video shows the damage and Boyer's plans for the future.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. After storms struck here in Leslie, one neighbor is sharing her story on how it turned her life upside down.

For more than a year, Leslie resident Horizon Boyer and her family have called Country Manor Park home.

"We worked so hard for this, I mean ridiculously hard to be able to even be here," said Boyer.

But when storms rolled through Mid-Michigan earlier this week, everything changed...

"You could hear the pressure of the tree on the trailer. So I'm like, 'It's going to collapse on the entire thing.'"

A tree had fallen right on top of Boyer's trailer, but it was another tree that stood its ground that may have saved their lives.

"If that tree wasn't there, that whole side of the trailer would've been gone," said Boyer.

That side is exactly where she and her son were sleeping...

"It was just the loudest, scariest sound in the world," said Boyer.

Thankful her family is okay, Boyer now faces a new challenge: no place to live.

"It's a little rough right now; I don't know where to go from here," said Boyer.

Boyer says that she has paid rent through January of 2025 and can get that money back from the landlord, but with three children and rent being more than double in most areas, the thought of moving is a tough one.

"It just hurts my heart because we don't really want to leave here. I love it here, and my kids love it here," said Boyer.

Boyer says she also called the Red Cross, who connected her with relief programs to help during this challenging time.

"It just really sucks... it does," said Boyer.

While Horizon Boyer and her family face an uncertain future, they are keeping their heads high and searching for the best option.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook