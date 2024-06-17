INSPIRING INNOVATION: Camp Invention returns to DeWitt for 10th year

In it's 10th year at DeWitt, more than 90 students will learn STEM skills at Camp Invention

Over the course of the week, students bring their ideas to life in a variety of invention courses.

Video shows various modules the students take part in and inventions they make.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When was the last time you let your creativity run wild? I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt, where a local camp is putting that creativity to the test and helping our youngest neighbors invent new ideas during the summer months.

A camp all about bringing inventions to life...

"It's cardboard and recyclables and things like that, but not to a kid. To a kid, it's real and an adventure," said Laura Foreback, the Director of DeWitt's Camp Invention.

Camp Invention has been adventuring through DeWitt for 10 years now, helping young students like Lincoln bring their ideas to life, like his axe, hammer, and screwdriver device.

"Building houses, wooden houses... if you need to cut away wood, but then you need to unscrew something," said Lincoln.

The week-long camp currently operates in more than 1,800 places across the country and teaches kids science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at a young age, something Director Laura Foreback says is extremely important.

"This is where the ideas, the seeds of becoming an engineer or a scientist really take root. Camps like this are where they really get to explore and try things they haven't seen in school," said Foreback.

The same thought high school science teacher Brian Byers has while teaching the students.

"I want to inspire them to think about the world creatively. Not just accept everything that's coming at them, but look at how they can improve things and take that," said Byers.

This year, the camp has more than 90 students in attendance and has more than 2 dozen staff to help inspire creativity and innovation, which Foreback says sticks with most kids after they leave.

"We have many kids that seek a road in science or engineering because of their experience here," said Foreback.

Foreback says the camp will continue for years to come, making Camp Invention a place where young inventors make their mark.

