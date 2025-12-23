In Clinton County, looking back on three big topics from 2025

Clinton County neighborhood reporter Claire Bacarella summarizes the three biggest things that she covered in 2025.

This includes the trial of Ashley Monroe, the plane crash in Bath Township, and the St. Johns Motel fire and its continued impact on the homeless community.

Woman sentenced for Clinton County crash that killed two, injured more than a dozen (October 15, 2025):

Three dead in Bath Township plane crash presumptively identified (October 19, 2025):

St. Johns community rallies to support families displaced after motel fire (June 23, 2025):

